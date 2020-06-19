Advertisement

Police: Injury call leads to arrest of suspected drug dealer

Jake Galarza, 19
Jake Galarza, 19(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A suspected drug dealer was arrested in college station after his roommates called police, worried that he’d seriously hurt himself.

Police say they were called out to the Luther Street apartment for the welfare check Thursday afternoon.

The roommates said Jake Galarza, 19, was intoxicated and his foot was bleeding a lot.

Paramedics were on hand to check him out. Officers say while they were there, Galarza admitted to using THC wax recently.

Authorities say after a search, they found almost 40 grams of THC wax, along with some Xanax, Adderall, and marijuana. They say they also found a digital scale, packaging material, and a ledger detailing drug sales.

Galarza was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery as well as several possession charges.

