Prairie View A&M University, community paint “Black Lives Matter” street mural

Students, Staff, and Mayor David Allen all came out to participate in the event.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KBTX) - Prairie View A&M has announced that they will paint a street mural that reads “Black Lives Matter” on University blvd,. also known as Sandra Bland Pkwy. Mayor David Allen chose the location due to its significance, it is where Sandra Bland was arrested.

Allen and the Prairie View College of Architecture teamed up to design the template and paint the mural.

“Students and alumni, leaving and coming into [the PVAMU] campus can read it and know that, in Prairie View, we’re doing our part to spread the message,” said Allen in a press release. “It solidifies the fact that we’re sick and tired of being sick and tired; we’re not going to go through the racial profiling unaddressed; we’re not going to go through some of what they did to people like George Floyd, Sandra Bland, and countless more, any more.”

The event began Thursday morning, when students and staff from the PVAMU Fabrication Center created and rendered templates for the street mural. Day two of the event involved outlining the templates on the street and putting paint to pavement.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

