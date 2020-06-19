Advertisement

Sam Houston State names finalist for president

Chancellor Brian McCall makes selection from a field of 120 candidates following a national search.
(KBTX)
By Tennyson Guthrie
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston State University Chancellor Brian McCall has selected Alisa White as the sole finalist for the university’s president position. White, a Texas native, is currently the president of Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee, and was selected out of a field 120 candidates for the position.

According to Sam Houston State, White earned a Ph.D. in Mass Communication and an M.S.L.S. degree from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, and a B.A. in Business from Lee College (now Lee University) in Cleveland, Tennessee. In addition to her experience in Tennessee and Texas, she has held faculty and leadership positions in Alaska, Louisiana, and Georgia.

Sam Houston State names Alisa White finalist for president in June 2020.
Sam Houston State names Alisa White finalist for president in June 2020.(Sam Houston State University)

White said, “I spent several days on Sam Houston State University’s campus last year and, as impressed as I was by its beautiful architecture and grounds, I was even more impressed by campus community members who embrace the university’s role as a transformative agent in the lives of individuals, families, and communities. I appreciate Chancellor McCall for his confidence in me, and I appreciate the Texas State University System regents for their consideration.”

Texas law requires a 21-day waiting period before the Texas State University System’s governing board can consider Dr. White’s nomination.

If confirmed she will become Sam Houston Stae University’s 14th president. Current president Dana Hoyt is retiring after 10 years with the university.

