Advertisement

Some children’s cold medicines recalled over dosage cup error

Some Robitussin products are being recalled because of a dosage cup error.
Some Robitussin products are being recalled because of a dosage cup error.(FDA/CNN)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two popular children’s cough medicines, Robitussin and Dimetapp, have been voluntarily recalled.

The recall includes three lots sold between February and the beginning of June:

  • Children’s Robitussin Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM, 4 oz., lots 02177 and 02178
  • Children’s Dimetapp Cold and Cough, 8 oz., lot CL8292.

The company, Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare, says the recall is due to potential overdose risks.

The wrong size dosing cups were put in the packages, which could cause parents to put too much medicine in the cup.

People with questions regarding the recall can call 1-800-762-4675, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friday Evening Weather Update 6/19

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Historical marker stolen in Huntsville

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos Valley African American Museum hosts Juneteenth celebration

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
Juneteenth marks the day that the end of slavery was announced in Texas. The Brazos Valley African American museum hosted a curbside Juneteenth celebration.

News

Group rallies to remove Confederate Monument from Walker County Courthouse

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
A group gathered at the Walker County Courthouse Friday morning.

News

Group rallies to remove Confederate Monument from Walker County Courthouse

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Brazos Valley African American Museum hosts Juneteenth celebration

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

S.O.S Ministries continues outreach during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

S.O.S Ministries continues outreach during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
S.O.S ministries continue outreach programs despite COVID-19

News

On television, Irma Cauley reminisces on a day when no one look liked her on TV

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Irma Cauley, Brazos County Precinct 4 Commissioner and board chair of the Brazos Valley African America Museum reminisces on a day when no one look liked her on TV.

News

Free Music Friday: Hayden Haddock

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Free Music Friday: Hayden Haddock

News

Treat of the Day: AggieTERM teachers selected for program with Bryan ISD

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Ten Texas A&M University students have been selected for the AggieTERM, or Aggie Teacher Education Residency Model, partnership with Bryan ISD.