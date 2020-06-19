Advertisement

S.O.S Ministries continues outreach during pandemic

By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Save Our Streets Ministries isn’t letting the strain of COVID-19 steer them away from their mission to serve the community.

The non-profit is used to hosting Bible students, church services, and a variety of outreach programs for all different ages.

COVID-19 concerns have kept them out of their building but put them back in the streets.

“People that we wouldn’t normally be able to minister or haven’t ministered, we’ve been able to minister to them now in this time of COVID,” said J.J Ramirez, Director, and Founder of S.O.S Ministries.

Donations made by Chick-Fil-A, Feed It Forward and with the help of volunteers, S.O.S Ministries has delivered nearly 9,000 meals to kids and teens and more than 500 meals to families during this pandemic.

S.O.S also teamed up with local churches to deliver care packages to senior citizens.

Ramirez says COVID-19 in a way has been a blessing and hasn’t challenged them on ways to continue spreading their message.

“I think God gave us a heavenly time out so us to get our priorities straight and realize what we need to do, that this gospel is more powerful out there than it is in here and it’s important that we take the love of Jesus Christ to the people”

