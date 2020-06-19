Spotty Rain Chance with a Lot of Humidity Coming Our Way

Waking up mild and a touch more muggy than we’ve seen so far this week! Get used to it, the added humidity is with us for quite a while. Hopefully, that can bring some rain to the parched June soil around the Brazos Valley. A quick shower or storm can’t be ruled out today and tomorrow, but most of us look to stay dry once again with highs in the low to mid 90s.

A deeper slug of tropical moisture is expected to swivel into the area by mid-next week, which in turn brings the area a decent chance of scattered rain and thunderstorms. At the same time, a plume of Saharan dust is expected to arrive in Texas and the Gulf Coast, turning the sky to a milky, gray color. That drier mid-level air could make it harder to put that tropical moisture to work, but if we can it should provide parts of the Brazos Valley with a much needed, beneficial drink of water. The haze is certain, the rain is conditional. Time will tell which of the two will win out...

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 94. Wind: SSE 10-15 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 72. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 94. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. Low: 75. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

