SWAC announces drop-dead date for fall sports season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to reports from ESPN, the Southwestern Athletic Conference announced October 17th as the drop-dead date for their fall sports season. The SWAC still plans to start football Labor Day weekend, but if they aren’t able to get going by October 17th, they will cancel the remainder of the season.

Prairie View A&M is a member school of the SWAC. The Commissioner Charles McClelland told ESPN that if the spread of the coronavirus causes the conference to delay the start of the season past October 17th, then they would look at possibly playing football and other fall sports in the spring if the NCAA allows it.

McClelland said some states in the conference, including Texas, have recently seen an uptick in reported positive COVID-19 cases. Member schools won’t start bringing student-athletes back onto campuses until July 6th. They’re working on plans for social distancing in their stadiums, which would significantly reduce attendance at football games.

McClelland says a FCS conrference, he doesn’t feel the same pressure as a FBS program to have a football season this year.

