Texas News Digest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas schools will be safe for students to return to in the fall, the state’s education commissioner has predicted despite the recent spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the state. Parents who aren’t comfortable sending their kids back to school will be allowed to keep them home under Education Commissioner Mike Morath’s return-to-campus plan, which will be updated next week with more guidance for school districts on how it will work. By Jim Vertuno. SENT: 580 words, photos. Moved on general, financial, education and health news services.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-AIRLINES-FACE MASKS — Texas-based American Airlines has banned a man who was kicked off a plane for refusing to wear a face covering, among the first such incidents since airlines promised this week to step up enforcement of their mask rules. A spokesman for American said the airline decided to ban the man after reviewing the incident, which occurred Wednesday at New York’s LaGuardia Airport. By Airlines Writer David Koenig. SENT: 320 words, photos. Moved on general and financial news services.

AMERICA PROTESTS-TEXAS

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin would cut 100 police officer vacancies and postpone the graduation of its July cadets as part of a broader effort to overhaul its police department, the city manager proposed to the City Council in a memo. By Report for America writer Acacia Coronado. SENT: 380 words.

— AMERICA PROTESTS-TEXAS-ARRESTS — An El Paso man who allegedly threatened to kill Black Lives Matter protesters in a video posted online has been arrested and faces a federal charge of making a threat over the internet, the FBI said. SENT: 170 words.

— AMERICA PROTESTS-SCHOOL CURRICULUM — There is no national curriculum or set of standards for teaching black history in America. Only a small number of states, including Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Mississippi and New York, have laws requiring that it be taught in public schools. In Texas, the Board of Education recently approved a course on African American studies that will be an elective for high school students. By Ken Miller and Michael Melia. SENT: 860 words, photos. Moved on general, education and lifestyle news services.

— AP EXPLAINS-JUNETEENTH HOLIDAY — Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans in Texas learned they were free 155 years ago. Now, with support growing for the racial justice movement, 2020 may be remembered as the year the holiday reached a new level of recognition. By Terry Tang. SENT: 920 words, photos. Moved on general, political and lifestyle news services.

SUPREME COURT-IMMIGRATION-EXPLAINER

PHOENIX — The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld the program that protects immigrants who were brought to the country as children and allows them to work. The court has ruled President Donald Trump didn’t properly end the program, which then-President Barack Obama created in 2012. Trump attempted to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in 2017 shortly after being elected on a largely anti-immigrant platform. Here’s what the high court’s decision means. By Astrid Galvan. SENT: 780 words, photos.

— SUPREME COURT-IMMIGRATION-VIGNETTES

TESLA-FACTORY

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin-area school district is considering offering more than $60 million in tax incentives to attract a proposed Tesla “gigafactory” to Central Texas, Tesla revealed. SENT: 280 words.

HOUSTON EXPLOSION

HOUSTON — Surveillance video captured four people dousing chairs and tables at a Houston bar with a flammable liquid, leading to an explosion that heavily damaged the business and surrounding homes but caused no serious injuries, investigators said. By Juan A. Lozano. SENT 370 words, video.

SAN ANTONIO SHOOTING

SAN ANTONIO — Police say federal agents in Florida have arrested a man charged in a shooting outside a Texas bar last week that injured eight people. SENT: 200 words, photos.

TV-HOLLAND TAYLOR-ANN RICHARDS

LOS ANGELES — Holland Taylor earned a Tony nomination for her portrayal of charismatic Texas politician Ann Richards, but the actor deserves acclaim for her research and writing skills as well. Taylor crafted “Ann” after digging into Richards’ life and character. The reward was a deepened appreciation of the tart-tongued Democrat, who died in 2006. By Television Writer Lynn Elber. SENT: 620 words, photos. Moved on general and entertainment news services.

HIDDEN OIL SPILL

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans company is challenging a U.S. Coast Guard claim that the company owes millions of dollars in costs and penalties related to a continuing oil leak in the Gulf of Mexico. By Kevin McGill. SENT: 270 words. Moved on general, financial and environment

— MEXICO-US-GOVERNOR — A former northern Mexico governor has pleaded guilty to money laundering in a United States federal court. SENT: 130 words.

