This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Katie Reiter of the College Station Police Department.

Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week's First Responder Salute goes to Katie Reiter of the College Station Police Department.

Lieutenant Reiter is a hero to her family and the Brazos Valley and is known for putting the needs of others first and giving back to her community. She has been working tirelessly almost every day since the Coronavirus has hit our area.

The First Responders Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

