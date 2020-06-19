Advertisement

Treat of the Day: AggieTERM teachers selected for program with Bryan ISD

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ten Texas A&M University students have been selected for the AggieTERM, or Aggie Teacher Education Residency Model, partnership with Bryan ISD.

These Aggies will learn from mentor teachers at Crockett Elementary, Davila Middle School, and Henderson Elementary in the 2020-2021 school year, then the following year, they will lead will their own Bryan ISD classrooms.

By Jessica Gruenling
Juneteenth marks the day that the end of slavery was announced in Texas. The Brazos Valley African American museum hosted a curbside Juneteenth celebration.

