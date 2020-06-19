Watney withdraws from RBC Heritage after testing positive for coronavirus
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Five-time PGA Tour winner Nick Watney tested positive Friday for the coronavirus, the first player with a confirmed infection since golf resumed its schedule last week. Watney withdrew immediately withdrew from the RBC Heritage and must self-isolate for at least 10 days under the PGA Tour’s protocols. He did not return a telephone call seeking comment. Watney played the opening round with Vaughn Taylor and Luke List.