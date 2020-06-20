Advertisement

Belmont kicking off Triple Crown series

In this Sunday, June 14, 2020, photo provided by Coglianese Photos, Tiz The Law trains at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Tiz the Law looks every bit like the best 3-year-old in the world and is the Triple Crown favorite, so it’ll take something spectacular from a watered-down field to prevent him from becoming the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont in over 130 years and take a powerful stride toward the Kentucky Derby.(Susie Raisher/Coglianese Photos via AP)
In this Sunday, June 14, 2020, photo provided by Coglianese Photos, Tiz The Law trains at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Tiz the Law looks every bit like the best 3-year-old in the world and is the Triple Crown favorite, so it’ll take something spectacular from a watered-down field to prevent him from becoming the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont in over 130 years and take a powerful stride toward the Kentucky Derby.(Susie Raisher/Coglianese Photos via AP)(Susie Raisher | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMONT, N.Y. (AP) - Tiz the Law is the star of a 10-horse field for the Belmont Stakes, perhaps the biggest event in U.S. sports since the coronavirus pandemic shut down competition in mid-March. The 3-year-old colt is the early 6-5 favorite for Saturday’s race.

No fans or owners will be at the New York track for the $1 million race that is being run at a shorter distance this year. This Belmont - rescheduled from June 6 - will be run at 1 1/8 miles, the first time since 1925 it won’t be its usual grueling 1 1/2 miles. The top four finishers earn Kentucky Derby qualifying points, including 150 to the winner.

Tiz the Law is the only horse in the race with Grade 1 stakes victories. He’ll try to buck history as the first New York-bred in 138 years to win the $1 million race. His 82-year-old trainer, Barclay Tagg, is chasing a win that eluded him in 2003 after Funny Cide won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness only to lose his Triple Crown bid in the Belmont.

The Belmont is kicking off the Triple Crown series for the first time, instead of completing the series of three races run over five weeks. The Kentucky Derby follows on Sept. 5, with the Preakness finishing up on Oct. 3.

Latest News

Sports

Kansas State pauses voluntary football workouts

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kansas State has paused all voluntary workouts for football student-athletes for two weeks following the most recent COVID-19 test results.

Sports

NBA sets Oct. 16 Draft date, Oct. 18 for free-agent talks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tim Reynolds
The NBA has firmed up the schedule for what will be a hectic time for teams this fall, deciding on Oct. 16 as the date for this year’s Draft and saying clubs can begin talking to free agents two days later.

Sports

Eldridge Earns CoSIDA Academic All-America Honors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Raena Eldridge of the Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America At Large Third team, as announced by the organization this week.

Sports

Union told by MLB that teams won’t play more than 60 games

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Players say Major League Baseball has told the players union that teams will not play more than 60 games during 2020 regular season.

Latest News

Sports

SWAC announces drop-dead date for fall sports season

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
According to reports from ESPN, the Southwestern Athletic Conference announced October 17th as the drop-dead date for their fall sports season. The SWAC still plans to start football Labor Day weekend, but if they aren’t able to get going by October 17th, they will cancel the remainder of the season.

Sports

Bombers add four Texas A&M Aggies to 2020 Roster

Updated: 21 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

SWAC announces drop-dead date for fall sports season

Updated: 21 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

28 Clemson athletes, staffers test positive

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Clemson said 28 athletes or staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since returning to school June 8.

Sports

Watney withdraws from RBC Heritage after testing positive for coronavirus

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Five-time PGA Tour winner Nick Watney tested positive Friday for the coronavirus, the first player with a confirmed infection since golf resumed its schedule last week.

National

NCAA: No championships in states with Confederate symbol

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA is expanding its policy banning states with prominent Confederate symbols from hosting its championship events.