Bryan police investigating aggravated robbery

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that happened Friday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m. officers responded to 1828 Sandy Point after two victims who were attempting to sell items online met up with a male suspect at another location.

The suspect then asked for a ride to 1828 Sandy Point where another male suspect met up with them. Both suspects pulled out firearms and took the item that was for sale along with other items from the victims. They then fled the scene on foot.

No one was injured during the incident.

Bryan police say when selling items online, it is important to meet at a public location and never let anyone inside your vehicle.

