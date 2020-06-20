Eldridge Earns CoSIDA Academic All-America Honors

AUSTIN, Texas -- Raena Eldridge of the Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America At Large Third team, as announced by the organization this week. This is the first of such honors for Eldridge, who earned CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team accolades earlier this year. Eldridge graduated from A&M in May with degrees in animal science and genetics, while also earning a business minor. She boasted a 3.979 cumulative GPA through her five years in Aggieland and will begin Vet School at NC State in the fall. Eldridge was recently named the Arthur Ashe, Jr., Female Sports Scholar of the Year, awarded to one male and one female student-athlete each year that exhibit academic excellence as well as community activism in addition to their athletic contributions. The Rockwall, Texas, native was A&M’s female nominee for the H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship, and for the second year in a row, was named the Bill Erwin Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year at A&M’s annual Building Champions Awards. She earned College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Academic All-America honorable mention accolades as a sophomore and garnered first team honors as a junior.A team captain as a junior and senior, Eldridge was a part of four consecutive SEC Team Championships throughout her career. She was a two-time CSCAA All-American and earned All-SEC Second Team honors as a sophomore.Honorees previously selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team advanced to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot.