Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CDT

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man whose son was shot and killed by Houston police in April is calling for law enforcement officials to release any videos related to the encounter. KPRC-TV reports that the request from Joaquín Chavez comes after a bystander posted cellphone video on YouTube that appears to show Nicolas Chavez on his knees when officers shot him on April 27. Houston police have said they believe the 27-year-old charged at officers with an object. Police have not released videos from officer’s body cameras. The Greater Houston Coalition for Justice is trying to get the Houston Police Department to release videos of six recent shootings.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Multiple Texas counties and cities are ordering businesses to require customers and workers to wear face masks as part of efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The moves come as the continues to see rising numbers of new cases and hospitalizations. Dallas County passed its ordinance Friday morning. It joins Bexar County, the city of Austin, El Paso County and others who adopted measures with fines ranging from $500 to $1,000 for businesses that don’t comply. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott won't issued a statewide order for masks, but has said local governments could issue such orders for businesses.

MIAMI (AP) — The Cruise Lines International Association is announcing that ships will not be sailing from U.S. ports throughout the summer, extending a pause put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. The current no-sail order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on March 14 is set to expire July 24. The association says cruise lines have decided to voluntarily prolong this pause until Sept. 15 because they need time “to resolve barriers" with U.S. authorities to restart sailing. Carnival Cruise Line had announced last month that it was planning to restart cruising from Florida and Texas in August. The suspension now extends until Sept. 15.

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Rap artist Hurricane Chris has been arrested on a murder charge in Louisiana. Shreveport Police say the rapper was arrested Friday after an early-morning shooting at a gas station. In a news release, police say the rapper claimed self-defense after shooting a man he thought was trying to steal his car. But they say video footage appears to show otherwise, and the car was reported as stolen from Texas. Online jail records don't indicate if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. The 31-year-old rapper is known for the hit “A Bay Bay.” His real name is Christopher Dooley Jr., and he hails from Shreveport.