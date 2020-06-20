Kansas State pauses voluntary football workouts

Kansas State has paused all voluntary workouts for football student-athletes for two weeks following the most recent COVID-19 test results.

As of Friday, 14 student-athletes had tested positive for active COVID-19 following testing of more than 130 student-athletes. The school said those who have tested positive are being medically managed according to current guidelines. That includes self-isolation for 10 days and until the patient is without fever for 72 hours without medication, whichever takes longer.

Athletics director Gene Taylor said the university felt that temporarily pausing all football workouts and access to facilities was the best decision for everyone.