Local movie theater opens its doors after months-long closure

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Premiere Cinema in Bryan opened its doors back up after abruptly having to shut down due to COVID-19.

Friday was the first time movie-goers were welcomed back to the smell of popcorn and the IMAX theater. This is the first theater to reopen in Bryan College Station.

“We have been closed for 14 weeks, and we are just really excited to get this opportunity to reopen and bring our industry back up online,” said General Manager Andrea Fletcher.

Fletcher says they are all still adjusting to a new normal and constantly making sure guests are safe. They have created a new position within the theater for someone to solely focus on sanitizing high-touch surface areas.

“We’ve established a handwashing routine. Every thirty minutes they handwash and change out their gloves. Of course, they are all wearing face coverings we have provided them with masks,” said Fletcher.

Fletcher says they are not requiring customers to wear a face mask, but they do recommend them in common areas like the game room and lobby.

They have also placed stars on the ground to promote keeping customers six feet apart, and the online ticket system blocks off adjacent seats when purchased online.

Fletcher says they are also taking steps to constantly clean the theaters with a specific disinfecting spray that won’t harm the seats.

“We go through every auditorium and every seat after every show to disinfect our seating,” said Fletcher.

When COVID-19 began spreading across the nation, many television and movie productions shut down for safety reasons. Because of that, there will not be a new movie release until July 10. Fletcher says they have remedied the problem for now.

“We are showing some of the movies that were in the theater at the time that the theaters did shut down. So if it was a movie that was either fixing to open up that weekend that they were excited to watch or a movie that was out that they hadn’t had the opportunity to come to see, we brought some of those movies back,” said Fletcher. “We also have some classics. Disney has provided us with a package for every week to bring some gold old fashioned classics back.”

Star Cinema Grill in College Station announced it will reopen on July 10.

The Queen Theatre in Downtown Bryan remains closed. The Downtown Bryan Association says they are figuring out how to safely welcome back customers due to the size of the theater. At this time, there is no set date for it to reopen, but they hope to begin showing movies in the historical building before the end of 2020.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.