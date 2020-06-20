Advertisement

NFLPA advises halt to private workouts together

(WTVY News 4)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The medical director of the NFL players’ union has recommended that all players stop private workouts together.

Dr. Thom Mayer told members of the NFLPA in a message Saturday that the risk of being stricken by the new coronavirus is too great to be staging those workouts.

Mayer said staff was working on the best mitigation procedures at team facilities for both training camps and the upcoming season and advised “against any voluntary joint practices before training camp commences.”

In recent days, members of the Buccaneers, Cowboys, 49ers and Texans organizations tested positive for COVID-19.

The NFL has allowed team facilities to reopen on a limited basis, with no players except those rehabilitating injuries allowed on the premises.

Training camps are scheduled to open in late July, with the first preseason contest the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 6 between Dallas and Pittsburgh.

The league has said it plans to play its season as scheduled, with the first game set for Sept. 10 at Kansas City.

Latest News

Sports

NY-bred Tiz the Law wins barren Belmont Stakes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tiz the Law has won an unprecedented Belmont Stakes, claiming victory Saturday at the first race of a rejiggered Triple Crown schedule and crossing the finish line in front of eerily empty grandstands.

Sports

NBA sets Oct. 16 Draft date, Oct. 18 for free-agent talks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tim Reynolds
The NBA has firmed up the schedule for what will be a hectic time for teams this fall, deciding on Oct. 16 as the date for this year’s Draft and saying clubs can begin talking to free agents two days later.

Sports

Kansas State pauses voluntary football workouts

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kansas State has paused all voluntary workouts for football student-athletes for two weeks following the most recent COVID-19 test results.

Sports

Belmont kicking off Triple Crown series

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tiz the Law is the star of a 10-horse field for the Belmont Stakes, perhaps the biggest event in U.S. sports since the coronavirus pandemic shut down competition in mid-March. The 3-year-old colt is the early 6-5 favorite for Saturday’s race.

Latest News

Sports

Eldridge Earns CoSIDA Academic All-America Honors

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Raena Eldridge of the Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America At Large Third team, as announced by the organization this week.

Sports

Union told by MLB that teams won’t play more than 60 games

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Players say Major League Baseball has told the players union that teams will not play more than 60 games during 2020 regular season.

Sports

SWAC announces drop-dead date for fall sports season

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
According to reports from ESPN, the Southwestern Athletic Conference announced October 17th as the drop-dead date for their fall sports season. The SWAC still plans to start football Labor Day weekend, but if they aren’t able to get going by October 17th, they will cancel the remainder of the season.

Sports

Bombers add four Texas A&M Aggies to 2020 Roster

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

SWAC announces drop-dead date for fall sports season

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

28 Clemson athletes, staffers test positive

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Clemson said 28 athletes or staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since returning to school June 8.