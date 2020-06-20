One dead after motorcycle accident in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man is dead after a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m. Bryan police responded to the 1000 block of N. Earl Rudder Frontage near Long Dr. for an obstruction in the roadway.

Upon arrival, police found a deceased male who has been identified as Rolando Mendoza Rodriguez, 50, of College Station.

Police then discovered a motorcycle was lying off in a grassy area near the roadway.

A preliminary investigation reveals that the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on the feeder road when he struck a raised concrete median.

Officials say the driver did not have a license and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

