Rainfall totals after Saturday morning rain

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some much needed rain fell across portions of the Brazos Valley early Saturday morning as a line of storms out of North Texas managed to hold together through the overnight hours.

This line of storms was weakening as it drifted south of the Dallas-Fort Worth area late Friday night but managed to hold together enough to bring some heavier downpours and a couple rumbles of thunder to portions of the Brazos Valley early Saturday.

While big impacts are not expected for the Brazos Valley through the overnight, we are keeping eyes on these sub-severe storms diving out of North Texas tonight.



Model guidance continues to show a weakening trend through the overnight hours, but some rain is possible. pic.twitter.com/4ARy3PqZgD — Erika Paige (@KBTXErika) June 20, 2020

Here are some of the rainfall totals both from our Weather Watchers as well as some official recording stations from across the area:

Wixon Valley: 0.75″

South Bryan: 1.00″

Gause: 0.51″

Snook: 1.12″

Copperfield: 1.00″

Smetana: 0.75″

Cross: 0.21″

Cameron: 0.51″

Hearne: 0.38″

Coulter Field: 0.42″

Caldwell: 0.82″

Brenham: 0.29″

Huntsville: 0.06″

Conroe: 0.02″

Saturday Morning Weather Watcher Rainfall Totals 6/20/20 (KBTX)

More rain is possible through Saturday afternoon and into Sunday.

Get enough rain overnight? Looking for more? Plans outside this afternoon / early evening?



Forecast for what the radar could look like through sunset. Isolated downpours possible. Isolated gust 40mph+ not ruled out, especially w/ heat of the day activity #bcstx pic.twitter.com/T4dubuvCjs — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) June 20, 2020

