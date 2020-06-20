Advertisement

Rainfall totals after Saturday morning rain

North Texas line of storms survived the trip to the Brazos Valley
Brazos Valley Rainfall Totals Saturday Morning 6/20/20
(KBTX)
By Erika Paige
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some much needed rain fell across portions of the Brazos Valley early Saturday morning as a line of storms out of North Texas managed to hold together through the overnight hours.

This line of storms was weakening as it drifted south of the Dallas-Fort Worth area late Friday night but managed to hold together enough to bring some heavier downpours and a couple rumbles of thunder to portions of the Brazos Valley early Saturday.

Here are some of the rainfall totals both from our Weather Watchers as well as some official recording stations from across the area:

  • Wixon Valley: 0.75″
  • South Bryan: 1.00″
  • Gause: 0.51″
  • Snook: 1.12″
  • Copperfield: 1.00″
  • Smetana: 0.75″
  • Cross: 0.21″
  • Cameron: 0.51″
  • Hearne: 0.38″
  • Coulter Field: 0.42″
  • Caldwell: 0.82″
  • Brenham: 0.29″
  • Huntsville: 0.06″
  • Conroe: 0.02″
Saturday Morning Weather Watcher Rainfall Totals 6/20/20
(KBTX)

More rain is possible through Saturday afternoon and into Sunday.

