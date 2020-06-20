Advertisement

Union told by MLB that teams won't play more than 60 games

Major League Baseball logo
Major League Baseball logo(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 8:07 PM CDT
UNDATED (AP) - Players say Major League Baseball has told the players union that teams will not play more than 60 games during 2020 regular season.

MLB owners and players have been trying to negotiate a deal to begin the season amid the coronavirus pandemic, including health protocols. Some players had been recently been working out at spring training sites while practicing social distancing.

The sides had hoped to have players begin testing Tuesday and then begin a second round of spring training on June 26. Most teams would likely hold those workouts at their home ballparks, rather than at their spring camps in Florida and Arizona.

