Welcoming in the First Day of Summer with More Chances for Rain

A few rain drops fell across parts of the Brazos Valley this afternoon but by far not rain for all. Those that did see the rain saw a quick drop in temperatures (but not in the humidity). We’ll be watching for additional rain chances to mix back in this weekend not only for the first official day of summer but towards Father’s Day Sunday as well. These are showers that are working in each afternoon as temperatures heat up and provide a little extra energy to help spark up these brief downpours. The breeze will also be increasing this weekend which should help to keep that muggy air mixed up a bit more.

Temperatures will stay steady the next several days. We’ll wake up in the mid 70s and quickly see the mercury rise into the lower 90s each afternoon. However, the humidity that’s helping to fuel rain chances will also add in a heat index back to the triple digits each afternoon. Keep the outdoor plans, just have a plan in place to head indoors should one of those quick downpours find your backyard. Not everyone will see the rain this weekend, so it’s best to keep the sprinklers going to combat the dry grass. Better rain chances look possible into the upcoming week.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. High: 93. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain before midnight. Low: 74. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Father’s Day: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. High: 94. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

