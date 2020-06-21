Advertisement

Army CID confirms skeletal remains discovered are those of Gregory Wedel-Morales

The soldier was reported missing in August 2019
The mother of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales said Saturday the skeletal remains discovered Friday morning in Killeen are those of her son, who had been missing since August 2019.(Courtesy Photo)
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KBTX) – The mother of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel-Morales said Saturday the skeletal remains discovered Friday morning in Killeen are those of her son, who had been missing since August 2019.

Early Sunday morning, Army CID officials confirmed the remains were those of Morales.

The soldier’s mother, Kim Wedel, was devastated after she received official confirmation from Fort Hood officials.

In recent interviews, Wedel said she was desperately seeking closure after her son’s disappearance.

“I’m just glad he was found. I want to thank whoever it was who sent in the tip,” she said.

According to officials, foul play is suspected and he was identified using dental records. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.

The remains were found during a K9 search of a wooded field in the 3200 block of Florence Road in Killeen after the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation contacted Killeen police in reference to a tip it received.

Killeen officers, Fort Hood CID personnel and a Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife K9 team searched the field Friday morning and discovered the remains and established a crime scene, police said.

Morales’ mother, who lives in Oklahoma, said the Army notified her of the discovery Friday and told her it could be the remains of her son. Saturday morning, Fort Hood officials traveled to Oklahoma and confirmed, in a face-to-face meeting, the remains were indeed those of her son.

Pvt. Morales disappeared on Aug. 19, 2019 and was classified as AWOL, then deserted.

Officials also say they do not believe Morales’ case is connected to the search for Pfc. Vanessa Guillen.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information surrounding Morales’ death.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

