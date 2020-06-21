Brazos County confirms 19 new COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 19 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 618 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 25 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

27 people are currently hospitalized. No patients were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours.

601 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 1,244. There have been 12,318 tests performed.

The Brazos County Health District’s next press conference is scheduled for Monday, June 22 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX plans to carry that conference live on television, its website, and Facebook page.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801 - 120

77802 - 89

77803 - 369

77805 - 2

77806 - 2

77807 - 94

77808 - 55

77840 -200

77841 - 1

77845 - 254

77862 - No cases reported at this time.

77868 - 2

77881- No cases reported at this time.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 15 43 Brazos 507 1,025 Burleson 37 54 Grimes 259 289 Houston 10 148 Lee 30 48 Leon 6 14 Madison 2 26 Milam 15 57 Montgomery 534 1,555 Robertson 13 23 San Jacinto 7 23 Trinity 3 22 Walker 330 1,905 Waller 44 106 Washington 57 224

For the latest updates from TDCJ click here.

Austin County has reported 15 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 43 total cases.

Burleson County currently has 37 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 54 total cases.

Grimes County currently has 259 active cases. There have been 289 total cases in the county. This does include prison inmates. The last detailed report from Grimes County was provided on Wednesday, June 17.

Houston County has confirmed 148 total cases of COVID-19. 10 cases are active. This does include prison inmates. The last detailed report from Houston County was provided on Friday, June 19.

Lee County has reported 30 active cases. The county has a total of 48.

Leon County currently has 6 active cases. The county has 14 total cases.

Madison County has reported 2 active cases. The county has a total of 26 cases. This includes inmates at the Ferguson Unit.

Milam County currently has 15 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 57 total cases.

Montgomery County has 534 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 1,555 total cases.

Robertson County has 13 active COVID-19 cases, with 23 total cases.

San Jacinto County currently has 7 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 23 cases.

Trinity County currently has 3 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 22 total cases.

Walker County has 1,905 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 330 cases are active. This does include the prison population.

Waller County has 44 active cases of COVID-19. There are 106 total cases.

Washington County currently has 57 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 244 total cases.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 38,474 active cases and 67,096 recoveries. There have been 107,735 total cases reported and 1,690,124 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 2,165 Texans have died with COVID-19.

240 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases.