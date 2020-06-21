Dak Prescott expected to sign franchise tender Monday

Though a lucrative, long-term deal is still the goal, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to sign his exclusive $31.4 million franchise tag tender on Monday, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported on Sunday, per sources informed of the situation.

ESPN first reported the news.

As with all franchise tags, the two sides have until the July 15 deadline to agree on a long-term deal.

While the future beyond this upcoming season will still need to be worked out, Prescott inking the tender means he's obligated to report to training camp on time and cannot hold out.

Prescott played out his rookie contract this past season and has never missed a game, having started 64 in a row to begin his NFL career.

The ever-reliable Prescott is a two-time Pro Bowler and hit career-highs in 2019 with 4,902 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.