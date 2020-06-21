Advertisement

Father’s Day Downpours Possible

By Erika Paige
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Saturday morning brought rain for some across the Brazos Valley as round number one slipped in across our northern counties. Then the sea breeze kicked in and brought in round number two Saturday afternoon and evening. This pattern will be repeated several more times over the coming days. A few folks were able to pick up on a quick 0.5″ to 1″ of rain and that will be possible for other folks as we head into the rest of the weekend as well. Important to note, not everyone will see rain each day, but there are plenty of opportunities headed our direction as we start the upcoming week.

Father’s Day starts out warm with temperatures sitting in the low to mid 70s but quickly warming up into the upper 80s by lunchtime before the low 90s settle in by Sunday afternoon. As the temperatures heat up, we watch for a couple boundaries that may try to spark up a quick shower or storm. Most of this activity is expected to remain sub-severe, but winds gusting over 30 mph and some small hail cannot be ruled out with any stronger storm that does pop up. We’ll go quiet Sunday night before we watch for yet another round of activity to slide into the Brazos Valley Monday. Better rain chances look to come together by the middle of the week.

Father’s Day: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. High: 94. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain before 10pm. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 93. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain before midnight. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

