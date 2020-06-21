Gov. Abbott set to give update on Texas’ response to COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott will provide an update on Texas’ continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in Austin at 2 p.m. on Monday.

According to an article in the Texas Tribune, more than 4,400 positive COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday. The daily total of 4,430, a new record, was the fourth time in five days that Texas reported a record number of new coronavirus cases.

The Lone Star State also set its ninth consecutive record for hospitalizations, the Texas Tribune article stated.

“State health officials credit some of the 4,430 new cases to a data entry backlog in Harris County, which accounted for about 1,200 of the recorded illnesses,” the Texas Tribune article stated. “But Texas Department of State Health Services spokesperson Chris Van Deusen said part of the increase is also attributable to Texans gathering at bars, beaches, rivers and other social gatherings like graduation parties. He also said that people testing positive in prisons and at meatpacking plants continues to contribute to the growing number of cases.”

As of 3:05 p.m. on Sunday, Texas had 111,601 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Of that number, 2,182 people have died, and 68,499 people have recovered from the illness.

According to the DSHS, 1,715,177 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Texas since the pandemic started.

In all 240 of Texas’ 254 counties are reporting COVID-19 cases.

The five Texas counties with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases are Harris County (20,874), Dallas County (16,437), Tarrant County (8,511) Bexar County (6,344), and Travis County (5,704), according to the DSHS website.

As of 6:59 p.m. Saturday, there were 3,905 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the KLTV/KTRE area. A total of 135 people have died as a result of coronavirus infections.

