Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Packed restaurants and a lack of social distancing on Hilton Head Island are leading to concerns that the PGA Tour might have more players test positive for the coronavirus. Nick Watney became the first player to test positive on Friday and withdrew from the RBC Heritage. The tournament is the second since the tour resumed play after a three-month break because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour has tested 11 people who came into close contact with Watney and all initial tests came back negative. Justin Thomas is one of several players to note how busy the island has been. He says, “It's an absolute zoo around here.”

UNDATED (AP) — American universities have begun the process of playing sports through a pandemic. SMU is having its athletes put a signature on a waiver, acknowledging the risks for COVID-19. Ohio State and Missouri have pledges they are requiring athletes or their parents to sign before the players can take part in voluntary workouts. Legal experts say athletes may be signing away some of their rights.