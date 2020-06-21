LSU football experiences coronavirus outbreak, at least 30 players quarantined

LSU has begun asking a number of football players to self-quarantine in the past week because of instances in which some players tested positive for COVID-19 after social interactions outside of the Tigers’ training facility. The school says such quarantines were expected and planned for and that no players have exhibited “significant” symptoms. The school hasn’t said how many players have tested positive for COVID-19 or how many have been quarantined. Players began reporting for workouts at LSU’s Baton Rouge, Louisiana, campus during the first week in June.