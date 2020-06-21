Advertisement

NASCAR postpones Geico 500 to tomorrow following weather delay

(WTOK)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The NASCAR Cup Series was supposed to resume Sunday with limited fans at the Talladega Superspeedway for the Geico 500. A lightning storm delayed the start of the race, and then over an hour after the original start time, the race was postponed for Monday at 2:00 p.m. CDT.

The Geico 500 is the second race to start re-introducing spectators at the Cup Series. The Talladega Superspeedway welcomed back 5,000 fans spread out through the stadium hoping to watch a race today. The lightning storm passed, but crews were unable to get the track completely dry for racing conditions.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Dak Prescott expected to sign franchise tender Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Though a lucrative, long-term deal is still the goal, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to sign his exclusive $31.4 million franchise tag tender on Monday, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported on Sunday, per sources informed of the situation.

Sports

LSU football experiences coronavirus outbreak, at least 30 players quarantined

Updated: 20 hours ago
LSU has begun asking a number of football players to self-quarantine in the past week because of instances in which some players tested positive for COVID-19 after social interactions outside of the Tigers’ training facility

Sports

NY-bred Tiz the Law wins barren Belmont Stakes

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Tiz the Law has won an unprecedented Belmont Stakes, claiming victory Saturday at the first race of a rejiggered Triple Crown schedule and crossing the finish line in front of eerily empty grandstands.

Sports

NFLPA advises halt to private workouts together

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The medical director of the NFL players’ union has recommended that all players stop private workouts together.

Latest News

Sports

NBA sets Oct. 16 Draft date, Oct. 18 for free-agent talks

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT
|
By Tim Reynolds
The NBA has firmed up the schedule for what will be a hectic time for teams this fall, deciding on Oct. 16 as the date for this year’s Draft and saying clubs can begin talking to free agents two days later.

Sports

Kansas State pauses voluntary football workouts

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Kansas State has paused all voluntary workouts for football student-athletes for two weeks following the most recent COVID-19 test results.

Sports

Belmont kicking off Triple Crown series

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Tiz the Law is the star of a 10-horse field for the Belmont Stakes, perhaps the biggest event in U.S. sports since the coronavirus pandemic shut down competition in mid-March. The 3-year-old colt is the early 6-5 favorite for Saturday’s race.

Sports

Eldridge Earns CoSIDA Academic All-America Honors

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 1:33 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Raena Eldridge of the Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America At Large Third team, as announced by the organization this week.

Sports

Union told by MLB that teams won’t play more than 60 games

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 8:07 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Players say Major League Baseball has told the players union that teams will not play more than 60 games during 2020 regular season.

Sports

SWAC announces drop-dead date for fall sports season

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
According to reports from ESPN, the Southwestern Athletic Conference announced October 17th as the drop-dead date for their fall sports season. The SWAC still plans to start football Labor Day weekend, but if they aren’t able to get going by October 17th, they will cancel the remainder of the season.