Scattered Rain & Downpours Expected This Week

By Shel Winkley
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Second year in a row that Father’s Day brought the Brazos Valley rain and thunderstorms. Radar estimates of 1″ to 3″+ fell across the area Sunday. Didn’t manage to pick up needed rain in your backyard? No worries -- more is in the forecast this week. Monday comes with a whole lot of humidity and a spotty rain chance. As a cluster of storms passes the area to the east, that could help scattered, passing rain develop locally between sunrise and mid-afternoon. Rainfall totals are generally expected to be low. By early Tuesday morning, another cluster of storms will be dropping south out of North Texas. If it can hold together, that could start the day off with rain and thunderstorms. With that lingering boundary in our backyard, a new round of storms has the potential to develop by the afternoon. 1/2″ to 1″+ of rain is in the works, but we will need to be on the lookout for isolated wind gusts in excess of 40mph.

More scattered rain will be possible through the week -- Wednesday and Thursday specifically. Another characteristic that will catch your eye: extremely hazy skies. A large plume of Saharan dust is expected to reach the Brazos Valley by mid-to-late week. This will create a gray, milky look to the sky along with some unique sunrise and sunsets (if clouds are not muddling up the view after an afternoon rain chance). For most, no issues are expected from this dust lofted in our atmosphere, but those with sensitive respiratory issues and allergies may feel the weight of it being around through the middle of next week.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain before 10pm. Low: 76. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 93. Wind: S 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain before after 3am. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and isolated strong thunderstorms. High: 90. Wind: S becoming W 10-20 mph.

