Softball tournament brings economic relief during COVID-19 recovery

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Softball fields around Bryan and College Station are full this weekend.

The Texas State Softball Championships is in town. It’s one of the first sporting events being held, not only in our community, but around the state since COVID-19 started.

“It’s a great feeling as a parent. We’ve had these kids locked up not being able to practice. To finally get on the field again is an incredible feeling for these girls and an experience for these parents,” said Kevin Cummings, a dad in town with his daughter’s team.

The tournament features 96 teams and games are being held at Veterans Park, Central Park, and Bee Creek Park in College Station, as well as the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex in Bryan.

“Oh my goodness. It’s exhilarating for those of us who like to do this for a living,” said Cindy Cowart, the tournament director.

Cowart says just about everything has changed when it comes to hosting the event.

“We, through a very thoughtful and mindful process, we have established specific areas for people to be and to ensure we would stay apart. The by product of that is that it’s become even more of an organized effort on our part,” said Cowart.

“We’re doing everything very responsibly. We’re following CDC guidelines, state, county guidelines,” said Zach Tigert with Experience BCS Sports + Event.

Tigert says this tournament will have a major impact on our community.

“We estimate an economic impact of $1.7 million. That is to be seen depending on how people’s spending patterns have been affected by COVID,” said Tigert.

