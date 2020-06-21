Unity event held in Bryan Saturday night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Voice Unity in Our Community held an event at United Full Baptist Church in Bryan Saturday night.

Bryan police were in attendance. There was games for kids, voter registration, a painting booth, and T-shirt sales.

Organizers say they’re trying to set an example for kids in our community by showing them that we can all come together.

“The youth is the future and if we can rub off on them and they can follow with the leadership skills we give,” said Joanna Rhodes, event organizer.

“They’re going to be our next leaders, so it’s important for them to understand this is the foundation that’s being laid. Continue to make it known we are trying to move forward with change,” said Cedricka Newsome, an organizer.

Voice UFOC says they plan on holding more events. You can visit their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.