Advertisement

Unity event held in Bryan Saturday night

Organizers say they’re want to show we can all come together
On Saturday night, Voice Unity in Our Community held an event at United Full Baptist Church in Bryan.
On Saturday night, Voice Unity in Our Community held an event at United Full Baptist Church in Bryan.(KBTX)
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Voice Unity in Our Community held an event at United Full Baptist Church in Bryan Saturday night.

Bryan police were in attendance. There was games for kids, voter registration, a painting booth, and T-shirt sales.

Organizers say they’re trying to set an example for kids in our community by showing them that we can all come together.

“The youth is the future and if we can rub off on them and they can follow with the leadership skills we give,” said Joanna Rhodes, event organizer.

“They’re going to be our next leaders, so it’s important for them to understand this is the foundation that’s being laid. Continue to make it known we are trying to move forward with change,” said Cedricka Newsome, an organizer.

Voice UFOC says they plan on holding more events. You can visit their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Softball tournament brings economic relief during COVID-19 recovery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
The Texas State Softball Championships is in town. It’s one of the first sports events being held not only in our community but around the state since COVID-19 started.

News

Bryan police investigating aggravated robbery

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
Bryan Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that happened Friday afternoon.

News

One dead after motorcycle accident in Bryan

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
Bryan Police responded to a fatal accident early Saturday morning.

News

Brazos County reports 62 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

Latest News

News

Rainfall totals after Saturday morning rain

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Erika Paige
Rain and storms managed to survive out of North Texas overnight to bring some much needed rain to the Brazos Valley Saturday morning.

National

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns.

National

Beijing sees drop in virus cases as Brazil passes 1 million

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
Europe, in contrast, continues to emerge warily from lockdown, with hard-hit Britain considering easing social distancing rules.

News

Friday Night Weather Update 6/19

Updated: 22 hours ago
Friday Night Weather Update 6/19 | News Three At Ten

News

Local movie theater opens its doors after months-long closure

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Local movie theater reopens to guests.

News

Exclusive: New data details growing capacity concerns for area hospitals

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette and Haley Vyrostek
In a report filed on Thursday, Intensive Care Units are at 97% capacity in Brazos County with 14 rooms available. Ventilators are at 31% usage with 37 available.