2020 Edition of Buzz’s Bunch Canceled

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The 2020 edition of Buzz’s Bunch, a program with a primary objective of helping children with special needs to come together socially while falling in love with the game of basketball, has been canceled.

Future plans for Buzz’s Bunch will be announced at a later date.

Buzz’s Bunch began in 2008 when Buzz Williams was the head coach at Marquette in Milwaukee, and it continued to flourish during his time in Blacksburg at Virginia Tech.

The completely-free program has blossomed into a community with more than 300 members across the nation, many of whom remain in close contact with Coach Buzz.

For more information on Buzz’s Bunch, visit www.Facebook.com/BuzzsBunch.