Advertisement

2020 Edition of Buzz’s Bunch Canceled

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Evan Roberts
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The 2020 edition of Buzz’s Bunch, a program with a primary objective of helping children with special needs to come together socially while falling in love with the game of basketball, has been canceled.

Future plans for Buzz’s Bunch will be announced at a later date.

Buzz’s Bunch began in 2008 when Buzz Williams was the head coach at Marquette in Milwaukee, and it continued to flourish during his time in Blacksburg at Virginia Tech.

The completely-free program has blossomed into a community with more than 300 members across the nation, many of whom remain in close contact with Coach Buzz.

For more information on Buzz’s Bunch, visit www.Facebook.com/BuzzsBunch.

Latest News

Sports

“The Battle for Texas” Championship 7v7 event at Veterans Park cancelled

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
The “Battle for Texas” Championship 7v7 football tournament scheduled for June 30th-July 3rd at Veterans Park in College Station is now cancelled.

Sports

Bombers Add 4 UTSA Roadrunners to 2020 Roster

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Brazos Valley Bombers
The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce the addition of four UTSA Roadrunners to the 2020 roster. The list includes left fielder Sean Arnold, center fielder Shane Sirdashney, and pitchers Zachary Griggs and Pepper Jones.

Sports

NASCAR finds noose in garage stall of 43 team

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
NASCAR found a noose late Sunday in the garage of Black driver Bubba Wallace’s 43 team. The NASCAR Cup Series was supposed to resume in Talladega Sunday, but was postponed to Monday due to weather.

Sports

Balk in baseball coronavirus talks as negotiations drag on

Updated: 17 hours ago
An email from baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to union head Tony Clark led to a balk in the drawn-out talks to start the pandemic-delayed season.

Latest News

Sports

Simpson takes RBC

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The PGA Tour ended another week with a packed leaderboard. Webb Simpson has finished the day at RBC in Hilton Head as the leader with 22 under par. Abraham Ancer came in second with 21 under and Daniel Berger was tied with Tyrrell Hatton both at 20 under par.

Sports

NASCAR postpones Geico 500 until Monday due to weather delay

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
The NASCAR Cup Series was supposed to resume Sunday with limited fans at the Talladega Superspeedway for the Geico 500. A lightning storm delayed the start of the race, and then over an hour after the original start time, the race was postponed for Monday at 2:00 p.m. CDT.

Sports

Dak Prescott expected to sign franchise tender Monday

Updated: Jun. 21, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT
Though a lucrative, long-term deal is still the goal, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to sign his exclusive $31.4 million franchise tag tender on Monday, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported on Sunday, per sources informed of the situation.

Sports

LSU football experiences coronavirus outbreak, at least 30 players quarantined

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT
LSU has begun asking a number of football players to self-quarantine in the past week because of instances in which some players tested positive for COVID-19 after social interactions outside of the Tigers’ training facility

Sports

NY-bred Tiz the Law wins barren Belmont Stakes

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Tiz the Law has won an unprecedented Belmont Stakes, claiming victory Saturday at the first race of a rejiggered Triple Crown schedule and crossing the finish line in front of eerily empty grandstands.

Sports

NFLPA advises halt to private workouts together

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The medical director of the NFL players’ union has recommended that all players stop private workouts together.