Be Remarkable: This woman launched an ‘Adopt-a-Senior’ Facebook page for local grads

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 2020 senior class will one day share with their kids and grandkids the story of how they graduated in the middle of a global pandemic. There were no proms and graduation ceremonies were socially-distanced. Needless to say, it’s one we won’t soon forget.

To help honor this year’s seniors, a local woman created a Facebook page that exploded in popularity. It’s called Adopt A High School Senior Bryan-College Station TX Edition and it currently has more 5,000 members.

Michelle Wagner-Yeatts is the administrator and she has moderators who help her. The purpose of the page is to promote an online community celebration for local high school seniors. Parents would submit photos and a short story about their graduation sons or daughters, and then someone else from the community would virtually adopt them and provide them with small gifts of congratulations.

“It’s just truly remarkable and we want to thank you!”

The program was a big success! Michelle was nominated as this week’s Be Remarkable winner by Beverly Markowski. She wrote to us and said, “What better way to connect than to adopt a high school senior. High school seniors have had their final year of high school turned on its head. No graduation, no prom, and no spending your last year of high school creating memories with your friends and classmates. The Adopt a Senior program has made a remarkable impact on these graduating seniors. The page is full of comments from family members about the impact this has made with their kids.”

KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Michelle with this week’s Be Remarkable award along with $500 to help promote the program.

“The students I’ve gotten responses back from were all smiles and excited about this,” said Michelle. If you have someone you’d like to nominate in our Be Remarkable campaign click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.