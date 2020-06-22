Advertisement

Bombers Add 4 UTSA Roadrunners to 2020 Roster

Brazos Valley native Sean Arnold returns for a second-straight season
(KBTX)
By Brazos Valley Bombers
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bryan / College Station, TX (June 22, 2020) — The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce the addition of four UTSA Roadrunners to the 2020 roster. The list includes left fielder Sean Arnold, center fielder Shane Sirdashney, and pitchers Zachary Griggs and Pepper Jones.

Arnold is a returning player for the club, helping the Bombers claim the 2019 TCL championship. He is transferring to UTSA after three successful seasons with Incarnate Word, including a junior year in which he finished with a .325 batting average. 

Arnold’s new teammate, Sirdashney, led The Woodlands to the 6-A state semi-finals in 2018 with a .340 batting average. He played his first season with UTSA in 2019, playing in 43 games and starting in 34 of them, slashing .239/.323/.307. 

Griggs is a right-handed relief pitcher from Castroville, Texas, and a graduate of Medina Valley High School. He tallied up 13 strikeouts in just 10.2 innings pitched his sophomore year with the Roadrunners. 

Jones graduated from McKinney High School and posted a 0.97 ERA during his senior season. After high school, he attended Navarro Junior College and helped lead his team to the NJCAA Region 14 East Conference Championship, while earning first-team all-conference honors before transferring to UTSA.

The Bombers open the 2020 season at Travis Field against the Round Rock Hairy Men on June 30 at 7:05 PM. This is slated to be the most exciting TCL season ever, with five minor league organizations being added to the league. 

For tickets and information please call (979) 779-PLAY, or go to www.bvbombers.com. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Brazos Valley Bombers, follow or like us on facebook.com/bvbombers, and follow us on Twitter: @BV_Bombers and Instagram: bvbombers.

Latest News

Sports

“The Battle for Texas” Championship 7v7 event at Veterans Park cancelled

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
The “Battle for Texas” Championship 7v7 football tournament scheduled for June 30th-July 3rd at Veterans Park in College Station is now cancelled.

Sports

2020 Edition of Buzz’s Bunch Canceled

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Evan Roberts
The 2020 edition of Buzz’s Bunch, a program with a primary objective of helping children with special needs to come together socially while falling in love with the game of basketball, has been canceled.

Sports

NASCAR finds noose in garage stall of 43 team

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
NASCAR found a noose late Sunday in the garage of Black driver Bubba Wallace’s 43 team. The NASCAR Cup Series was supposed to resume in Talladega Sunday, but was postponed to Monday due to weather.

Sports

Balk in baseball coronavirus talks as negotiations drag on

Updated: 17 hours ago
An email from baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to union head Tony Clark led to a balk in the drawn-out talks to start the pandemic-delayed season.

Latest News

Sports

Simpson takes RBC

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The PGA Tour ended another week with a packed leaderboard. Webb Simpson has finished the day at RBC in Hilton Head as the leader with 22 under par. Abraham Ancer came in second with 21 under and Daniel Berger was tied with Tyrrell Hatton both at 20 under par.

Sports

NASCAR postpones Geico 500 until Monday due to weather delay

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
The NASCAR Cup Series was supposed to resume Sunday with limited fans at the Talladega Superspeedway for the Geico 500. A lightning storm delayed the start of the race, and then over an hour after the original start time, the race was postponed for Monday at 2:00 p.m. CDT.

Sports

Dak Prescott expected to sign franchise tender Monday

Updated: Jun. 21, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT
Though a lucrative, long-term deal is still the goal, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to sign his exclusive $31.4 million franchise tag tender on Monday, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported on Sunday, per sources informed of the situation.

Sports

LSU football experiences coronavirus outbreak, at least 30 players quarantined

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT
LSU has begun asking a number of football players to self-quarantine in the past week because of instances in which some players tested positive for COVID-19 after social interactions outside of the Tigers’ training facility

Sports

NY-bred Tiz the Law wins barren Belmont Stakes

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Tiz the Law has won an unprecedented Belmont Stakes, claiming victory Saturday at the first race of a rejiggered Triple Crown schedule and crossing the finish line in front of eerily empty grandstands.

Sports

NFLPA advises halt to private workouts together

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The medical director of the NFL players’ union has recommended that all players stop private workouts together.