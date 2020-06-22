Brazos Valley reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 16 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 627 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 25 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

31 people are currently hospitalized. Nine patients were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours.

That’s the highest amount of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

608 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 1,260. There have been 12,318 tests performed.

Testing numbers have not increased since the Brazos County Health District’s report on Saturday.

The Brazos County Health District’s next press conference is scheduled for Monday, June 22 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX plans to carry that conference live on television, its website, and Facebook page.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801 - 120

77802 - 94

77803 - 371

77805 - 2

77806 - 2

77807 - 96

77808 - 56

77840 -203

77841 - 1

77845 - 257

77862 - No cases reported at this time.

77868 - 2

77881- No cases reported at this time.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 18 45 Brazos 627 1,260 Burleson 38 55 Grimes 260 301 Houston 11 148 Lee 31 49 Leon 6 15 Madison 2 28 Milam 16 57 Montgomery 604 1,555 Robertson 15 24 San Jacinto 7 23 Trinity 4 23 Walker 335 1,912 Waller 43 110 Washington 58 229

Austin County has reported 18 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 45 total cases.

Burleson County currently has 38 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 55 total cases.

Grimes County currently has 260 active cases. There have been 301 total cases in the county. This does include prison inmates. The last detailed report from Grimes County was provided on Wednesday, June 17.

Houston County has confirmed 163 total cases of COVID-19. 10 cases are active. This does include prison inmates. There are 23 active community cases, with 36 recoveries. There are no reported Eastham prison active cases at this time, but there are 104 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 31 active cases. The county has a total of 49.

Leon County currently has 6 active cases. The county has 15 total cases.

Madison County has reported 20 active cases. The county has a total of 30 cases. This includes inmates at the Ferguson Unit.

Milam County currently has 16 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 57 total cases.

Montgomery County has 604 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 1,555 total cases.

Robertson County has 15 active COVID-19 cases, with 24 total cases.

San Jacinto County currently has 7 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 23 cases.

Trinity County currently has 4 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 23 total cases.

Walker County has 1,912 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 335 cases are active. This does include the prison population.

Waller County has 43 active cases of COVID-19. There are 110 total cases.

Washington County currently has 58 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 229 total cases.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 40,920 active cases and 68,499 recoveries. There have been 111,601 total cases reported and 1,715,177 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 2,182 Texans have died with COVID-19.

240 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases.