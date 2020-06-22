Caldwell ISD ends summer feeding program after COVID-19 exposure

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell ISD is ending its summer food program early after a staff member was exposed to COVID-19.

Superintendent Andrew Peters says they decided to cancel this week’s delivery to help protect employees and children.

The district says this week was the final scheduled delivery of the summer.

Food service will resume in August for the fall semester.

