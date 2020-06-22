Advertisement

Caldwell ISD ends summer feeding program after COVID-19 exposure

The district says a staff member was exposed to COVID-19
Caldwell ISD has ended its summer food program early due to COVID-19 exposure
By Heather Falls
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell ISD is ending its summer food program early after a staff member was exposed to COVID-19.

Superintendent Andrew Peters says they decided to cancel this week’s delivery to help protect employees and children.

The district says this week was the final scheduled delivery of the summer.

Food service will resume in August for the fall semester.

Unfortunately Summer Feeding has come to an end for the summer. Our staff has been exposed to COVID-19 and for us to...

Posted by Caldwell ISD on Sunday, June 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

