College Station Police Chief addresses community concerns, CSPD policies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The national, and global, conversation over the last few weeks has been about race relations and policing in the U.S.

Bryan/College Station have not been exempt from these dialogues, and have actively participated in them. Last Thursday, Brazos County leaders, including elected officials, law enforcement, and community leaders gathered to discuss current issues surrounding policing, justice, and more.

College Station PD has since released a blog about CSPD’s policies, specifically focusing on their use of force techniques. Billy Couch, CSPD Chief, said that these conversations are important to building and keeping trust with the community.

“It’s essential that we understand the perspectives of all members of our community,” said Couch in the blog.

The blog explores the many facets and policies of the local police department, expounding on the technical procedures of use of force, recruiting and training, complaints, body-worn cameras, and unbiased policing.

The chief said CSPD take complaints very seriously and that there are multiple ways to file one. If you need to, you can file a complaint in any of the following ways:

Appear in person at the Police Department.

Call Internal Affairs at 979-764-3651 during business hours.

Call 979-764-3600 and ask to speak with a supervisor.

Email: iaunit@cstx.gov

Mail: CSPD Internal Affairs, P.O. Box 9960, College Station, TX 77842.

While Couch said they are constantly working to better themselves and the department, there are times they fall short.

“Our organization strives to mirror the diversity of our city demographics,” said Couch. “The police department is underrepresented by minority employees, and we don’t reflect the demographics we want to achieve. In spite of targeted recruiting efforts, we fall short.”

Use of force practices is the question on most minds. With many calling for police reform, the most vocal campaign has been 8 Can’t Wait, an organization that is fighting for eight procedural rules that would “cut down on police violence”. Couch directly addressed this campaign in the blog.

“Some residents have asked us about specific use-of-force policy recommendations, as presented by 8cantwait.org. Here’s how CSPD policies specifically apply to those eight proposals.”

Couch explains that CSPD policies and practices prohibit neck restraints, Lateral Vascular Neck Restraints (LVNR), or similar weaponless control techniques that can cause serious injury or death. CSPD also “requires the use of de-escalation techniques and other alternatives when possible, safe, and appropriate before using force or using higher levels of force,” according to the blog post.

For the full statement and breakdown of policies and procedures, click here.

