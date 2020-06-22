Advertisement

Female umpires hoping to inspire younger generations

By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This weekend, youth softball returned to College Station and Bryan with the 8th annual Texas State Softball Championships. It was the first time since the start of COVID-19 that players could get back on the field, and that also included the umpires.

“Man we’ve been waiting for a while,” said Annette Bergman, an umpire.

Annette Bergman is from San Antonio and has been an umpire for 14 years. She’s one of 68 on the fields this weekend, but during the spring season you can find her umping SEC games.

“Anyone in the Power 5 you feel like you’ve accomplished something when you’ve made that level. I started in the SEC about three years ago. It’s pretty neat to work with some of those officials and see some of those players. They’re special. I mean those players can really play and you have to be on top of your game both physically and mentally and it’s a real challenge every day,” said Bergman.

Although softball is a female sport, there are more male umpires than female. The Texas State Softball Championships features five female umpires.

“It definitely can be a struggle at times. I mean there’s 68 umpires in the tournament and only five of them are female. So we need to do better as women umpires in developing young females to come up,” said Bergman.

“I love it when I go on the field and the girl says we have a female umpire - they’re very excited and we love representing the game because I think most probably all of us played and this is our way to give back to that sport,” said Stephanie Garcia, an umpire.

All five agree that they’re happy to give back to the game at any level and hopefully inspire other young girls to stay in the game.

“You walk on the field and I think it just takes me back to my playing days, and I just love being out there so it doesn’t really matter to me what the level is,” said Bergman.

This weekend, youth softball returned to College Station and Bryan with the 8th annual Texas State Softball Championships. It was the first time since the start of COVID-19 that players could get back on the field, and that also includes the umpires.

