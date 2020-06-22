Advertisement

Google introduces fact-checking to image search

Google introduces fact-checking to image search.
Google introduces fact-checking to image search.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Google is working to fight fake content.

Google announced Monday that it will now highlight information from fact-checkers in image search results.

Users who conduct searches on Google images will now see labels beneath pictures that have been flagged by third-party fact-checking organizations.

It is an expansion of a feature that is already on Google news and Google search.

Google is using a database it helped develop with Microsoft’s Bing and the Duke Reporters’ Lab, a journalism research program at Duke University.

The database, known as claim-review, is also heavily used by fact-checkers who have partnered with Facebook.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

UPDATE: Four people stabbed, Texas Rangers confirm

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Multiple stabbings were reported in Giddings, TX this morning.

News

Treat of the Day: Lieutenant Ed Ramirez promoted

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Treat of the Day: Lieutenant Ed Ramirez promoted

News

Two women charged in shooting that left local man dead

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Two women were jailed Monday in lieu of $1 million bonds charged with murder in a shooting that left a Central Texas man dead.

National

FDA advises public to not use these 9 hand sanitizer products

Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Food and Drug Administration is warning the public about nine hand sanitizer products that could contain a toxic substance.

Latest News

News

Caldwell ISD ends summer feeding program after COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Falls
Caldwell ISD ends summer food program early after COVID-19 exposure

National

Joel Schumacher, director of ‘St. Elmo’s Fire,’ dies at 80

Updated: 3 hours ago
Director of 'St.Elmo's Fire', Joel Schumacher, dies at 80.

National

NBA offering players smart ring to track COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
The ring is designed to monitor sleep, pulse, movement, heart activity and temperature, but there’s not much information yet on how well it actually works for COVID-19.

National

Search for missing Fort Hood soldier focused on river

Updated: 4 hours ago
Texas Equusearch volunteers and Fort Hood investigators were combing the Leon River for a second day Monday in the search for Army Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, who disappeared without a trace almost two months ago.

National

GRAPHIC: Mannequin in police uniform found hanging from Fla. overpass

Updated: 4 hours ago
Investigators are looking for whoever hung a mannequin dressed like a police officer and wearing a pig mask from a Florida overpass in what the sheriff calls an “extremely disturbing” incident.

News

GRAPHIC: Family fights off shark after 16-year-old bitten in NC

Updated: 4 hours ago
16-year-old boy bitten by shark, family fights off shark.