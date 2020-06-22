Advertisement

Joel Schumacher, director of ‘St. Elmo’s Fire,’ dies at 80

Director Joel Schumacher participates in a news conference for the film "Trespass" during the Toronto International Film Festival on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2011 in Toronto.
Director Joel Schumacher participates in a news conference for the film "Trespass" during the Toronto International Film Festival on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2011 in Toronto.(AP)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Schumacher, the flamboyant journeyman director who dressed New York department store windows before shepherding the Brat Pack to the big screen in “St. Elmo’s Fire” and steering the Batman franchise into its most baroque territory in “Batman Forever” and “Batman & Robin,” has died. He was 80.

A representative for Schumacher said the filmmaker died Monday in New York after a year-long battle with cancer.

Schumacher became one of the preeminent genre filmmakers of the 1990s after the success of “St. Elmo’s Fire,” with Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez and Ally Sheedy, and of the vampire horror comedy “The Lost Boys.”

After films including “Flatliners” and “A Time to Kill,” Schumacher inherited the DC universe from Tim Burton. His garish take on Batman resulted in two of the the franchise’s most cartoonish movies in 1995′s “Batman Forever” and 1997′s “Batman & Robin.”

Schumacher also directed the thrillers “Tigerland” and “Phone Booth,” as well as “The Phantom of the Opera.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Caldwell ISD ends summer feeding program after COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Heather Falls
Caldwell ISD ends summer food program early after COVID-19 exposure

National

NBA offering players smart ring to track COVID-19

Updated: 52 minutes ago
The ring is designed to monitor sleep, pulse, movement, heart activity and temperature, but there’s not much information yet on how well it actually works for COVID-19.

National

Search for missing Fort Hood soldier focused on river

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Texas Equusearch volunteers and Fort Hood investigators were combing the Leon River for a second day Monday in the search for Army Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, who disappeared without a trace almost two months ago.

National

GRAPHIC: Mannequin in police uniform found hanging from Fla. overpass

Updated: 1 hour ago
Investigators are looking for whoever hung a mannequin dressed like a police officer and wearing a pig mask from a Florida overpass in what the sheriff calls an “extremely disturbing” incident.

Latest News

News

GRAPHIC: Family fights off shark after 16-year-old bitten in NC

Updated: 1 hours ago
16-year-old boy bitten by shark, family fights off shark.

Crime

Multiple people stabbed in Giddings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Multiple stabbings were reported in Giddings, TX this morning.

News

Brazos County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

News

Spill on Highway 6 causes lane closures

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Oder
Spill on Highway 6 causes lane closures

National

Injuries at protests draw scrutiny to use of police weaponry

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Larry Neumeister and Tom Hays
In law enforcement, they’re referred to as “nonlethal” tools for dealing with demonstrations that turn unruly: rubber bullets, pepper spray, batons, flash-bangs.

News

Two dead, 12 hurt after shooting at block party in north Charlotte

Updated: 4 hours ago
Two people are dead and 12 people were hurt at a block party that led to a shooting and several people being struck by vehicles in north Charlotte early Monday morning.