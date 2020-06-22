Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

Governor urges masks but no new steps as cases rise in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ surging coronavirus numbers isn't slowing down the state’s reopening. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday instead prescribed an emphasis on face coverings and social distancing to curtail sobering trends, which included hospitalization rates that have doubled since Memorial Day. Abbott did not announce any new measures to reverse what he called “unacceptable” trends on the heels of Texas hitting a 10th consecutive day of record COVID-19 hospitalizations. He didn't rule out reimposing lockdown orders in Texas but described it as a last resort.

FATAL POLICE SHOOTING-STABBING

Central Texas police shoot, kill quadruple stabbing suspect

GIDDINGS, Texas (AP) — Authorities say police fatally shot a man suspected of stabbing four people in a Central Texas city. KBTX-TV reports that the stabbings took place before 9 a.m. Monday in Giddings, about 55 miles east of Austin. Authorities are investigating three separate crime scenes but have not released any other information about the circumstances of the attacks. The Texas Department of Public Safety says Giddings police shot the suspect. Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting. No information has been released about the conditions of the stabbing victims or a motive for the attacks.

VENEZUELA-US CONGRESSMAN

Sources: Venezuela wooed Texas Republican to ease sanctions

MIAMI (AP) — The Associated Press has learned that Venezuela’s socialist government tried to recruit then-Congressman Pete Sessions to broker a meeting with the CEO of Exxon Mobil at the same time it was secretly paying a close former House colleague $50 million to keep U.S. sanctions at bay. An official at state-run oil giant PDVSA sent an email to the Texas Republican seeking his help arranging a meeting between Venezuela’s oil minister and Darren Woods, then at the helm of Exxon. The email has been shared with U.S. federal law enforcement, according to two people familiar with the request.

INMATE DEATH-TEXAS

Report: Inmate who died was subdued with Taser, restrained

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — An in-custody death report prepared by the Texas Rangers says an Ector County Detention Center inmate died after jail staffers subdued him with a stun gun, restrained his arms and legs, and locked him in a padded cell. The county sheriff's office report says Wallace Howell, a 38-year-old Black man, died June 15. The Midland Reporter-Telegram reports that staffers shocked him with the Taser then restrained his arms and legs, and moved him to a padded cell, where he was found unresponsive at 6:15 a.m. The Texas Rangers is investigating his death. The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting his autopsy results.

LAKE BODY

Texas woman's body found in Kentucky lake identified

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky state police say a coroner has identified the body of a Texas woman whose body was found floating in a container in Kentucky Lake. The body of 41-year-old Traci L. Jones, of Granbury, Texas, was found Saturday near Colson Hollow in western Kentucky. State Trooper Adam Jones says a medical examiner identified her following an autopsy Sunday in Madisonville. The incident remains under investigation.

AP-FILM-TRIBECA-DRIVE-IN-SERIES

'Jaws,' 'Black Panther' and more coming back to the drive-in

“Jaws,” “Black Panther” and “Back to the Future” are just a few of the modern popcorn classics coming to the drive-in this summer. Tribeca Enterprises, IMAX and AT&T on Monday announced the initial lineup for its summer series of films, comedy and football offerings running every weekend from July 2 through Aug. 2 in cities like Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Minneapolis, Atlanta and Seattle. A July 4 celebration will include screenings of “Field of Dreams,” “The Wizard of Oz,” and “Apollo 13.” Other films include “The Dark Knight,” “BeetleJuice,” “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” and “Do The Right Thing.” Tickets, which are free for essential workers, are currently on sale.

MISSING SOLDIER-TEXAS

Remains identified as soldier stationed at Fort Hood, Texas

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — Skeletal remains found in Killeen, Texas, have been identified as those of a soldier from Oklahoma missing from Fort Hood, Texas. The U.S. Army's Criminal Investigation Command in Quantico, Virginia, says in a Sunday that the remains are those of 24-year-old Private Gregory Scott Morales from Sapulpa. Police in Killeen say Morales' remains were found Friday in a field in Killeen after Fort Hood officials received a tip of a body in the field. The Army says foul play is suspected while an autopsy will determine the cause of death. Morales was last seen in August and was to be discharged within days after his disappearance.

AMERICA PROTESTS-SOROS-MISINFORMATION

George Soros conspiracy theories surge as protests sweep US

A growing number of people on the far right are falsely claiming that liberal billionaire George Soros orchestrated the protests that have roiled the U.S. They allege without evidence that he's paid demonstrators and even arranged for piles of bricks to be left near protests. Researchers who study conspiracy theories say it's a way to delegitimize the demonstrations and the thousands who have gathered to protest racial injustice. While Soros' support for liberal causes has long made him the target of conspiracy theories, social media analysts say they've seen an unprecedented spike in online mentions of the investor and philanthropist since the protests began.

TRUMP ARIZONA VISIT

Trump to celebrate border wall milestone in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Yuma on Tuesday to mark the completion of the 200th mile of the border wall system between the U.S. and Mexico. The Trump administration has promised to build 450 miles of wall along the southern border by the end of the year, aided by relaxed procurement laws that allow the government to award contracts to construction companies without much vetting. According to an independent watchdog, the government has awarded over $6.1 billion in construction contracts since April 2019.

AUSTIN SHOOTING

Officials: 5 hurt in early morning shooting in Texas capital

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials in Texas' capital say at least five people were wounded in an early morning shooting. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted Sunday morning that five adults with “serious, potentially life threatening injuries” were taken to local hospitals. Tweets from EMS and Austin police say the shooting took place around 3 a.m. in a commercial area of downtown Austin. Further information wasn't immediately available. It's unclear whether anyone was taken into custody.