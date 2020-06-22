Advertisement

Local business leader: COVID-19 containment relies on personal responsibility

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -”It’s difficult to know what social distancing is followed when they go home in the evenings.”

That’s what concerns the president and CEO of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce the most about the re-opening process.

The ‘they’ he’s referring to are resident in the age range of 20-30 years old.

He tells us young people who are not concerned about catching COVID-19 are the most likely to contract it and spread it.

But that was just one concern in a much broader interview filled with optimism.

Brewer says he’s confident that our local business owners are following the guidelines set out in Operation Restart B/CS.

He says he’s been in constant contact with local bar and tavern owners to help them work to re-open their businesses safely.

“I think the majority of people are trying their best to go to these businesses and adhere to the guidelines,” Brewer says.

But enforcing guidelines can be difficult and that’s why Brewer says he’s been encouraged by the collaboration between local law enforcement, the TABC, and local business owners.

But above all, the most optimistic Brewer was during our interview was when we asked him about the possibility of declining unemployment.

“There’s tons of jobs out there,” Brewer explains.

He says whether it’s in food service, office administrative support, Healthcare, or the tech industry, there are lots of businesses looking for workers.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Click here for more information on employment opportunities in Texas.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Technology

Google introduces fact-checking to image search

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Google announced Monday that it will now highlight information from fact-checkers in image search results.

Crime

UPDATE: Four people stabbed, Texas Rangers confirm

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Multiple stabbings were reported in Giddings, TX this morning.

News

Treat of the Day: Lieutenant Ed Ramirez promoted

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Treat of the Day: Lieutenant Ed Ramirez promoted

News

Two women charged in shooting that left local man dead

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Two women were jailed Monday in lieu of $1 million bonds charged with murder in a shooting that left a Central Texas man dead.

Latest News

National

FDA advises public to not use these 9 hand sanitizer products

Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Food and Drug Administration is warning the public about nine hand sanitizer products that could contain a toxic substance.

News

Caldwell ISD ends summer feeding program after COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Falls
Caldwell ISD ends summer food program early after COVID-19 exposure

National

Joel Schumacher, director of ‘St. Elmo’s Fire,’ dies at 80

Updated: 3 hours ago
Director of 'St.Elmo's Fire', Joel Schumacher, dies at 80.

National

NBA offering players smart ring to track COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
The ring is designed to monitor sleep, pulse, movement, heart activity and temperature, but there’s not much information yet on how well it actually works for COVID-19.

National

Search for missing Fort Hood soldier focused on river

Updated: 4 hours ago
Texas Equusearch volunteers and Fort Hood investigators were combing the Leon River for a second day Monday in the search for Army Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, who disappeared without a trace almost two months ago.

National

GRAPHIC: Mannequin in police uniform found hanging from Fla. overpass

Updated: 4 hours ago
Investigators are looking for whoever hung a mannequin dressed like a police officer and wearing a pig mask from a Florida overpass in what the sheriff calls an “extremely disturbing” incident.