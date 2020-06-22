Local business leader: COVID-19 containment relies on personal responsibility

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -”It’s difficult to know what social distancing is followed when they go home in the evenings.”

That’s what concerns the president and CEO of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce the most about the re-opening process.

The ‘they’ he’s referring to are resident in the age range of 20-30 years old.

He tells us young people who are not concerned about catching COVID-19 are the most likely to contract it and spread it.

But that was just one concern in a much broader interview filled with optimism.

Brewer says he’s confident that our local business owners are following the guidelines set out in Operation Restart B/CS.

He says he’s been in constant contact with local bar and tavern owners to help them work to re-open their businesses safely.

“I think the majority of people are trying their best to go to these businesses and adhere to the guidelines,” Brewer says.

But enforcing guidelines can be difficult and that’s why Brewer says he’s been encouraged by the collaboration between local law enforcement, the TABC, and local business owners.

But above all, the most optimistic Brewer was during our interview was when we asked him about the possibility of declining unemployment.

“There’s tons of jobs out there,” Brewer explains.

He says whether it’s in food service, office administrative support, Healthcare, or the tech industry, there are lots of businesses looking for workers.

