Local businesses transparent with customers, employees testing positive with COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several businesses across the Brazos Valley are being open and honest with customers and staff about positive COVID-19 cases in their workplace.

Dave Fox, Owner of Blue Baker says he’s started planning weeks ago for the chance of employees testing positive, and he ended up having to close two locations for a few days.

“We just started drafting a plan like, ‘What are we going to do when this happens?‘.”

Fox says first and foremost he wanted to draw a clear line of communication between himself and his employees by alerting them of the case. He then contacted the Brazos County Health District.

Dr. Lon Young, CapRock Health System Chief Medical Officer says one of the things employers can do right away is backtracking an infected employee’s contact with others.

“They need to carefully think through who could have been exposed and then have those people evaluated by a medical professional who can decide, ‘Is this one that needs to be tested? if so when do they need to be tested? What test is appropriate? What’s the follow up from that and when can they return to work and so forth.’” said Young

Fox says he chose to have all employees tested even though his staff follows strict guidelines.

“The mask-wearing, wearing gloves all the time we’ve been taking temperature checks at the beginning of every shift and also a series of health questions,” said Fox.

Young says if businesses are following these methods, especially requiring employees to wear masks, the likely hood of the virus spreading is slim.

“If those things are being done frequently there are a lot fewer people that have to be tested than if a business owner has none of those things in place,” said Young.

Fox admits it was tough on business to close for a few days but says it’s worth it to keep everyone safe.

“It’s impactful to the lives of our team members and unfortunately we’re small enough, we can’t just bare all of that so we hope people will return,” said Fox.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.