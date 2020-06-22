Advertisement

Lots of chances for rain this week

By Max Crawford
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
And a lot of humidity to go along with it! Father’s Day brought some rain for dad’s lawn, and we’re set to get a good helping more before the end of the week. A complex of storms in North Texas will try to sneak by our northern counties later this morning, but most of us just start dry, but VERY humid. Be ready for a sweaty next week or so - hopefully giving us some cooler weather each afternoon in the form of some pop-up showers and storms. Tuesday brings a couple different chances for storms, as we watch what comes our way from North Texas overnight, then look for local development into the afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday both bring an outside shot at some strong, gusty wind to go along with the downpours, so we’ll be watching that isolated severe threat.

More scattered rain will be possible through the week -- Wednesday and Thursday specifically. Another characteristic that will catch your eye: extremely hazy skies. A large plume of Saharan dust is expected to reach the Brazos Valley by mid-to-late week. This will create a gray, milky look to the sky along with some unique sunrise and sunsets (if clouds are not muddling up the view after an afternoon rain chance). For most, no issues are expected from this dust lofted in our atmosphere, but those with sensitive respiratory issues and allergies may feel the weight of it being around through the middle of next week.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 93. Wind: S 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain before after 3am. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and isolated strong thunderstorms. High: 90. Wind: S becoming W 10-20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain before 10pm. Low: 73. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

