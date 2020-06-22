Mississippi State RB Hill says he will sit out 2020 season if state flag isn’t changed

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill is the latest to call for change to the state flag of Mississippi by removing the symbol of the confederacy. Hill took to social media to say he will sit out the 2020 football season unless the state flag of Mississippi is changed. Hill’s tweet was in response to Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, who tweeted a proposal by some in the state legislature to create a second Mississippi flag.

Either change the flag or I won’t be representing this State anymore 💯 & I meant that .. I’m tired https://t.co/IzizpWLoIg — Kylin Hill (@H_Kylin) June 22, 2020

Last week SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey threatened to not hold any championship events in the state unless the confederate symbol is removed from the state flag. The NCAA also prohibited all its championship events including baseball regional sites from being played in states that display the Confederate flag.

Today Conference USA joined the SEC and NCAA saying they will not hold any championship events in the state of Mississippi until the flag is changed.

Statement on Conference USA Championship events in the state of Mississippi: pic.twitter.com/KSu4OLvPNc — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) June 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.