Movie slated to film in Bryan-College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Hollywood has made its way back to Brazos County.

James and Rebekah Ganiere chose Bryan as the setting for their film ‘Rekindling Christmas’ that was shot in January.

Now the crew is back to highlight our area with another movie ‘No More Goodbyes'.

Scenes for the movie will be filmed at sites like the Brazos County Court House, Dairy Queen on Texas Avenue, and Grand Station in College Station.

James Ganiere, Director and Producer of the film says the community played a big role in choosing to come back to Bryan-College Station.

“Everybody here has been so welcoming and an integral part of the success not in the making of the film but the success of the film that obviously it was an easy choice to come back here,” said Ganiere.

They’ll need the community’s help once more.

Ganiere says they’re looking for some help finding props and volunteers.

They’re looking for:

A 1950s to 1980s vintage station wagon.

A White van that can be used as a news van.

A post-World War II craftsman style home.

Contact casting@riovistaunivesral.com

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.