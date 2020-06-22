Multiple people stabbed in Giddings
At least three people were injured in the incident Monday morning.
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GIDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple people were stabbed Monday in Giddings, according to authorities.
The Texas Rangers are investigating and say everything happened sometime before 9:00 a.m. At least three people were stabbed, but investigators didn’t have an exact number. The suspect was shot and killed by Giddings police officers.
Giddings police, the Rangers and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating this incident. A motive has not been confirmed at this time, and an update on the victims’ condition has not been provided yet.
