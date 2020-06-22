Advertisement

Multiple people stabbed in Giddings

At least three people were injured in the incident Monday morning.
Multiple stabbing victims were reported in Giddings, TX.
Multiple stabbing victims were reported in Giddings, TX.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GIDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple people were stabbed Monday in Giddings, according to authorities.

The Texas Rangers are investigating and say everything happened sometime before 9:00 a.m. At least three people were stabbed, but investigators didn’t have an exact number. The suspect was shot and killed by Giddings police officers.

Giddings police, the Rangers and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating this incident. A motive has not been confirmed at this time, and an update on the victims’ condition has not been provided yet.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

