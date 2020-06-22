Advertisement

NASCAR finds noose in garage stall of 43 team

The car for driver Bubba Wallace has a Black Lives Matter logo as it is prepared for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Martinsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
The car for driver Bubba Wallace has a Black Lives Matter logo as it is prepared for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Martinsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (KWCH)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - NASCAR found a noose late Sunday in the garage of Black driver Bubba Wallace’s 43 team. The NASCAR Cup Series was supposed to resume in Talladega Sunday, but was postponed to Monday due to weather.

NASCAR released a statement saying they’ve immediately launched an investigation:

Bubba Wallace has been in the forefront of NASCAR lately as the lone Black driver and leading the Black Lives Matter movement for the sport. Wallace released a statement on his disappointment in this “despicable act of racism”:

