NASCAR finds noose in garage stall of 43 team

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - NASCAR found a noose late Sunday in the garage of Black driver Bubba Wallace’s 43 team. The NASCAR Cup Series was supposed to resume in Talladega Sunday, but was postponed to Monday due to weather.

NASCAR released a statement saying they’ve immediately launched an investigation:

NASCAR statement: A noose was found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall today at Talladega.

NASCAR is investigating. pic.twitter.com/dGYFYryVES — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) June 22, 2020

Bubba Wallace has been in the forefront of NASCAR lately as the lone Black driver and leading the Black Lives Matter movement for the sport. Wallace released a statement on his disappointment in this “despicable act of racism”:

